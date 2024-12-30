Cops warn people against downloading APK files

Tirupati : The Tirupati police have cautioned the public against downloading APK files shared through WhatsApp, Telegram and other platforms under the guise of New Year wishes. These fraudulent files, designed by cybercriminals, can lead to severe financial and data breaches.

Superintendent of police L Subbarayudu warned citizens that downloading such APK files allows hackers to gain unauthorised access to personal data, including sensitive financial information. These files often appear as harmless New Year greetings but are embedded with malicious software capable of stealing data from mobile devices.

The police advised the public to refrain from downloading or opening APK files received through mes-saging apps and to cross-check the authenticity of such messages before proceeding. They stressed the importance of installing trusted antivirus software to detect and prevent malicious activities.

Citizens were urged not to share sensitive banking or personal information over unsecured platforms and to delete any messages containing suspicious APK links.

In case of any fraud, the public is encouraged to report it to the Cybercrime Helpline by dialing 1930 or visiting the website www.cybercrime.gov.in or http://www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The police asked the group admins to be active and watch every message being posted in it. If any APK file is posted, admins should delete them immediately.

If by mistake, such files are opened using personal details, immediately they should log out of the inter-net so that the remote control will not function.

The Tirupati police emphasised that fraudsters target unsuspecting individuals by exploiting celebratory occasions like New Year to execute their scams. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately.

This alert is part of the Tirupati Police Department’s ongoing efforts to raise public awareness about cybercrime and protect citizens from falling victim to digital fraud.