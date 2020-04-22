Coromandel International Ltd donates Rs 2 crore to Andhra Pradesh CMRF to tackle coronavirus

Celebrities and businessmen across the state are coming forward to help the Andhra Pradesh government in its fight to contain the spread of corona. In this context, Coromandel company officials have donated a sum of Rs. 2 crores to the AP CM relief fund. The cheques were presented to CM at the camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. The company's Managing Director, Sameer Goyal, Vice-President K Satyanarayana handed over the cheques to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the other hand, AP State Warehousing Corp. announced the donation of Rs. 1 crore to CMRF. The company also made a donation of Rs 7 lakh 77 thousand 979 on behalf of its employees. Also, the micro-irrigation companies in the state have announced Rs 50 lakh 66 thousand. On the other hand, AP Oil Seed Growers Federation Limited (AP Oil Fed) has announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh.

The employees also donated a day's wages of Rs 86 lakh 936. 16 lakh on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (Apcob) was donated and while the employees have donated Rs 4 lakh 32 thousand 506 on behalf of its employees.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 39 new cases on Tuesday with the total number of cases 761. The government has reported that 96 have been discharged and 22 dead.