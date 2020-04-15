Corona cases shoot up to 17 in Anantapur

Anantapur: Coronavirus positive cases in the district shot up to 17 from 15. The two new positive cases are identified as a Tahsidhar and a government doctor.

The two contracted the virus due to their direct contact with the positive cases as part of their duty. The medical doctor contracted the virus from a virus hit patient, who succumbed to virus while the Tahsildar due to his official contact with a positive case in Hindupur.

The two new positive cases have been shifted to Saveera Hospital which had been taken over by the government for Covid-19 cases.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu inspected the hospital on Tuesday and assured the best of treatment by expert doctors until their total recovery.

He also made enquiries from positive cases quarantined in the hospital about their health condition and whether or not medicines were being administered to them promptly every day.

So far, there are a mere two corona positive deaths while 806 have been declared negative so far. As many as 276 persons from quarantine centres have been discharged and results of 485 blood samples are awaiting.

The district administration has kept in reserve stocks of 71,521 surgical masks and 1.17 lakh gloves at the hospitals.