Corona hits 30 trainee cops in Chittoor

Tirupati: While the Covid-19 cases are going unabated in Chittoor district, the virus spread at Police Training College (PTC) near Kalyani dam of Chandragiri mandal has become a cause of concern. More than 30 trainees have been infected with the virus so far while the reports of around 50 more persons are awaited.

However, according to unconfirmed reports nearly 100 trainees got infected by the deadly virus while about 390 inmates are undergoing training at the PTC. It may be noted that almost 60 personnel belong to AP special police barracks at Ram Bagicha guest house area in Tirumala got infected earlier whereas another 50 plus police staff of various cadres in Chittoor and Tirupati urban districts also tested positive for Covid till now.

Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy has taken immediate steps to get the PTC sanitised. All the trainees who were tested positive have been shifted to Covid hospitals and the Urban SP office has been closely monitoring the situation.

The district Covid-19 positive cases tally has crossed 16,500 mark with around 900 daily cases have been reporting continuously. So far, 165 deaths were reported while nearly 9,500 patients have been cured and discharged. The district reported 10 deaths on Thursday and eight deaths on Friday.

On Saturday, 152 patients from Srinivasam Covid care centre and 31 from Ruia Covid hospital have been discharged. SVIMS state Covid hospital has discharged another 47 patients.