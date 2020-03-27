Coronavirus: 13 jailed and fined for violating lockdown rules in Chittoor

As many as thirteen people have been jailed for violating lockdown rules that have been undertaken as part of the Coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh. Thirteen traders in Pileru town of Chittoor district have conducted business contrary to lockdown rules. The Pileru Urban Police has registered a case on 13 people along with an auto driver. They were sentenced to two days in jail and fined Rs. 1000.

The government has placed a number of rules in public interest in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Chittoor district police have warned that those who violate the rules shall be punished.

On the other hand, a new fresh case reported in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, which masses a total tally to twelve. The police are strictly taking the measures to follow the lockdown rules as instructed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country from Wednesday to deal with the spread of coronavirus. He said that the "social distancing" is the only option to deal with coronavirus, which spreads rapidly.