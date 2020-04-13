Coronavirus: 3 hotspots declared in Nellore city

Nellore: District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu said that the administration has identified Kotamitta, Khuddusnagar, and Mulapet as hotspots and asked the officials to collect 100 per cent samples of the positive cases and secondary contacts.

Addressing the officials on Sunday along with COVID special officer K Ramgopal, he said that they were maintaining separate rooms for each patient in the quarantine wards.

He also said the officials have to verify the condition of people in quarantine, isolation wards regularly and provide necessary food and medicines to them.

He said they had taken measures to recruit medical and other members on a temporary basis for facing the situation. He asked the health officials to prepare the requirement of medicines and equipment for next fortnight.

He instructed the city municipal commissioner to maintain containment in all zones strictly. Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Joint Director of Medical and Health Department Dr Rajendra Prasad, DM&HO Dr G Rajyalakshmi and others were present.