Coronavirus: 8 Kurnool denizens tested positive in Maharashtra, placed in quarantine

Andhra Pradesh: In an interesting development, a total of 12 members belonging to Nandyal of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh have been taken into custody at a prayer hall in Nilanga of Latur district in Maharashtra, while they were returning from Haryana amid nationwide lockdown. The district officials upon suspicious have tested their samples and found that eight of them were coronavirus positive. The authorities have placed them in the Quarantine of Latur Civil Hospital in Maharashtra. Latur district collector G Sreekanth said the corona victims were cooperating with the treatment.

Going into the details, 12 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh have started their journey to visit all the shrines across the country from December 15 this year and finally reached Haryana. However, despite the lockdown, the pilgrims who could not reach home town have hired two vehicles after getting special passes from the authorities in Nahu district and started a journey to Nandyal. On their way on April 1, they have arrived in Latur district. Meanwhile, the neighbours who were in panic after seeing them informed the officials.

Later the officials have tested them and found coronavirus positive. All of them were placed in isolated wards.