Coronavirus cases cross 25,000-mark in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Coronavirus positive cases in Visakhapatnam district recorded 512 in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 25,220.



While the total number of recoveries increased to 20,278 and the patients were discharged from the hospitals after their complete recovery.

Visakhapatnam reported seven more deaths, taking the toll to 175 on Sunday. There are 4,767 active cases in the district now. Very active clusters are 149, active clusters are 74 and dormant clusters include 513. Currently, there are 171 de-notified clusters. On Sundays, fish markets, meat shops and liquor outlets get unusually crowded. Unmindful of social distancing, many visit markets to bring home the essentials.

If the officials concerned continue to turn a blind eye, these markets will soon be emerging as Covid-19 hotspots.