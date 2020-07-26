Coronavirus cases cross 5,000 in Krishna district

Vijayawada: A total of 407 new coronavirus new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Krishna district and the total cases crossed 5,000 mark on Saturday.

Deaths due to Covid-19 increased to 139 by Saturday with six more deaths reported due to the pandemic. Of the total 5,248 cases registered in Krishna district by Saturday, 1,188 of them are active cases, according to a report released by the State Command Control Room, Vijayawada.

A total of 3,921 persons were discharged after treatment from the Covid hospitals. So far, five Covid hospitals are treating the patients in the district. The district administration has imposed restrictions from Saturday in 11 containment zone areas in Vijayawada city. Shops are allowed to open from 6 am to 11 am. only. With the rise in coronavirus positive cases, the district administration declared containment zones on Friday. As the Covid cases have been reported in both urban and rural areas, the Covid care centres are being opened in other parts of the district.

A Covid care centre with 150 beds is coming up in Nuzvid. Once it is ready, patients can visit Gifford Memorial Hospital in Nuzvid for Covid treatment, said RDO B H Bhavani Sankar. He said three ambulances would be kept ready to serve the patients under the Nuzvid Assembly constituency limits. In a press release on Saturday, Bhavani Sankar said another Covid care centre will be set up at the IIIT, Nuzvid campus very soon.

He said the total beds to be arranged at the IIIT Covid care centre is yet to be decided. Those who test Covid positive will be provided accommodation, treatment, food and other facilities for 10 days and if there is need they will be sent to Covid-19 treatment hospital in Vijayawada.

The district administration is trying to conduct about 5,000 tests on average per day and declare the results within 24 hours.

Krishna district already crossed 1 lakh mark in conducting Covid-19 tests and more and more people are visiting the testing centres located in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Jaggaiahpet, Gudivada, Nuzvid, Ibrahimpatnam and Nandigama.