Coronavirus cases touch 70 in Anantapur district said Collector Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu stated that the total number of Covid positive cases shot up to 70 in the district. Speaking at a review meeting with medical and health officials, the Collector said that clinical tests of all contacts of the positive cases are in the process of completion and most of those in quarantine will be sent for home isolation. Only those who do not have separate accommodation or separate rooms for isolation will be kept in government quarantine centres, he said.



JNTUA, SKU, PVKK, Narayana Colleges and Swamy Vivekananda junior college have been identified as quarantine centres. Medical teams will work at quarantine centres and nodal officers will be in-charge of these centres. So far 23 persons who tested positive were treated and discharged from the hospitals.

Collector Chandrudu advised the general public to be sympathetic towards those positive patients and not attach any stigma to the virus patients.

Collector also revealed that 300 small and medium scale industries who applied for reopening will commence their industry operations soon.

Additional JC Rama Murthy and Assistant Collector Jahnavi and ASP Ramanjaneyulu were present.