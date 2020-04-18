Coronavirus: Death toll in ratio to closed cases high in Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: While the percentage of the deaths due to Covid-19 affliction is a cause for concern throughout the world, India is also facing a similar situation though the number of the cases is still under manageable levels.



However, compared to even the Indian average, the percentage of deaths due to the virus to the closed cases is the highest so far in Andhra Pradesh.

Here is the recovered and discharged cases count as closed cases.

In Andhra Pradesh so far out of 603 positive cases registered by the authorities, 42 patients have been cured and discharged. However, 16 of the patients have died so far. The latest death was reported from the Kurnool district. If we take the percentage, it amounts to more than 35 per cent.

Telangana at the same time recorded slightly higher than 13 per cent with 16 out of 123 dead.

This reality is baffling the doctors. For example the World Health Organisation announced that there were 2,034,802 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a total of 1,35,163 people died from the total 6,67,308 closed cases including the recovered and discharged by Friday morning.

That means, only 80 per cent of the people who came out of the hospital safe so far. Similarly, about 62.5 percent of patients were discharged in the USA, 89 per cent of people recovered in Canada are safe while the remaining have breathed their last.

In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that 13,835 people in the country have been reported positive for the coronavirus and 1,766 were cured and 452 people have died.

The doctors treating the COVID-19 patients opine that most of the people dying are aged and patients suffering from other chronic diseases. The superintendent of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Ongole, Dr Diguvinti Sriramulu, observed that any contact of a Covid-19 positive patient could get the infection irrespective of the age.

He further explained that the mortality rate for the disease was high in low immune people like children and old-aged people. He analysed that the youth in our society was active and their extrovert nature made them catch the virus.

"The youth are carrying the virus home and throwing the lives of their elders and children to danger. The only way to fight the virus is to stay at home. He informed that the suspected people who had contact with a Covid-19 positive patient and whose result of the coronavirus test is negative also should continue quarantine at their homes for 14 days to make sure that there is no virus in their body," he added.