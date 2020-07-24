Coronavirus in Amalapuram: 3,000 Covid-19 patients in home isolation

Amalapuram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that there is no need to afraid of home isolation and many Corona patients are recovering by taking medical aid at their homes.



Inaugurating Covid Care Centre in TIDCO housing complex at Bodasakurru village of Allavaram mandal on Thursday, he said 2,000 beds are available in the centre. At present 5,000 beds available in Bommuru and Bodasakurru centres. He underlined the need of more

Corona care centres due to an increase in the cases. About 3,000 Corona patients are in home isolation without any problems and good medical aid and quality food helps in speedy recovery. Stern action will be taken against those who obstructs the duties of officials working on Corona duty and poses problems at their houses. The people should also follow the guidelines of government to combat Corona, he said.

Revenue divisional officer NSVB Vasantha Raidu, deputy superintendent of police Mousam Basha, commissioner KVVR Raju, medical officers Dr Pushkar Rao, mandal development officer Suguna Sri Kumar, tahsildar Appa Rao and others were present.