Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 35 new cases reported, tally mounts to 757

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Amid several measures being taken by the state government led by the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the number of coronavirus cases keeps on mounting rapidly day by day. In the media health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh Health department on Tuesday, as many as 35 new cases reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally o 757. on the other hand, out of 757 cases, 96 were discharged, and 22 reported dead, making the total active cases to 639. Kurnool retains its spot on the top with 184 cases followed by Guntur 158.

Of these, 10 cases were reported in Kurnool district, 9 in Guntur district, 6 in Kadapa district, 4 in West Godavari district, 3 in Krishna and 3 in Anantapur districts respectively. Officials are on the alert, with the highest number of 184 cases so far in Kurnool district.



