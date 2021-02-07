Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 73 new positive cases, takes tally to 8,88,423

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been dipping from the last month. As many as 73 new positive cases have been reported in the state taking the tally to 8,88,423 cases. According to the health bulletin released by the state medical department on Sunday, no death have been reported in the last twenty-four hours and the total death toll remains at 7159.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries reported on Sunday are at 82 with which the total recoveries goes up to 8,80,261 while the total active cases remained at 1003. The state has so far conducted 1,33,45,522 tests including 33,980 on Sunday.

According to district-wise data, Guntur district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 15 cases and zero cases in West Godavari district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,317 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,144 in Vizianagaram.



