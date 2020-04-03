Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Young man from Rajahmundry recovers from COVID-19

A young man from Rajahmundry who tested positive for the coronavirus in the last month has reportedly recovered from the dreaded virus on Thursday. The young man has returned to Rajahmundry from London on March 22 and was suspected of coronavirus. However, after testing positive, he was placed in the isolation ward at Kakinada GGH. Two weeks after treatment and being tested negative twice, he was declared coronavirus free and was discharged today in the presence of the District Collector.

On the other hand, there are nine corona positive cases in the district while the other reports of 28 samples are due to arrive. While the district administration is continuing its measured to tackle the virus and held a strong at checkposts throughout the district. SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi is monitoring the check posts from last night.

According to the media health bulletin on Friday, the number of coronavirus positive cases have increased by 12 taking the tally to 161 with Krishna district having highest number of cases.



