Coronavirus in AP: CM YS Jagan reviews over conduction of COVID-19 tests in state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to follow strict medical protocols in hospitals at Red Zones. He held a review meeting with officials on Monday on the preventive measures of COVID-19. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, and Medical Health Commissioner Katamani Bhaskar. He asked the authorities on the ongoing Covid-19 tests in the state to which officials said 2,345 tests were conducted for every ten lakh population in the state.

In the Union Territory of Delhi, 2,224 people were tested for coronavirus (Covid-19) for every 10 lakh population while 1929 for every million in Tamil Nadu and 1402 for every million in Rajasthan, according to CM Jagan. In the last 24 hours, 10, 229 tests were conducted in the state and as of Sunday, 1,25,229 exams were conducted, according to officials. The state recorded 67 positive cases in the last 24 hours, while the total number of cases reached 1650. Of these, 524 were discharged while 36 were killed, officials said. The state currently has 1.32 percent of corona positive cases compared to 3.84 in the country. CM Jagan added.

Officials said there were 11 labs operating in the state and that they were periodically fumigating 3 more labs. He said that 3245 Trunat machines are also working in 45 centers. Officials said that there were 245 in the past and another 22 were working in 11 RTPCR labs. He said the government's attempt was to put 4 machines in each district and that the daily testing capacity had increased from 6,000 to 10 thousand. Officials said that 10,292 people had conducted COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In addition, 32,792 people identified in the family survey would reportedly complete the tests by tomorrow.

Speaking on telemedicine, CM said that the state should strengthen the telemedicine system. It also ordered the number of key call centers to be kept in the village and ward secretariats. CM Jagan has instructed the officials to make available the number of Directors, Telemedicine, Anti-Corruption ACB, and Agriculture, etc. at each Grama Ward Secretariat. When asked about the issue of migrant labourers, pilgrims, and students, it was once again made clear that the migrant labourers, students, and groups would be allowed to come into the state. The applicants will be given a chance to leave the state after speaking with the officials of the respective states after taking a look at the application.

Officials have made clear that they will grant permission to migrant labourers, trapped pilgrims and students once these are confirmed. Officials said that there were people who appealed not only through the Spandana website but also by various means. CM Jagan has advised the officials of village and ward ministries to ensure that there is a quarantine policy for those coming from other states and abroad. He also instructed the authorities to focus on how to strengthen it, as well as guidelines for the testing process for those coming from outside.

On the other hand, CM Jagan has warned the authorities to be prepared if the firefight was on the AP. He suggested that the movement of the storm should be monitored and the Ministry of Power, Revenue, Civil Aff, airs, and the Medical Department should be vigilant. He advised the authorities to take action against the loss of property and casualties due to the storm and to ensure that none of the boats go out to sea in time for fishing. The officials should be prepared with adequate functionality. CM Jagan has also directed that speedy procurement of grain should be taken into consideration. He wanted the officials to be vigilant in the procurement of grain and advised them to buy as much grain as possible.