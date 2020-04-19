Coronavirus in Chittoor: 11 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Srikalahasti

Coronavirus in Chittoor: Srikalahasti has been shivering with COVID-19 pandemic as it is try only town in the district, which have been reporting most number of cases. On Sunday, the coronavirus positive cases have jumped up with 11 new cases taking the total cases in the town to 21 while the district tally has gone to 39. So far four persons were discharged after getting cured.

What is most worrying for officials as well as the people of the town are of the 11 new cases 10 are frontline workers engaged in Covid-19 duties. Among them two Sub Inspectors, four revenue department staff, two ward secretaries, two medical shop owners while the other one is having transmitted with Delhi returnee.

They have been discharging duties in the Red Zone area in the town till their reports have come on Sunday. All of them are being shifted to Padmavati COVID hospital in Tirupati, according to DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah.