Coronavirus in Chittoor: 13 Tahsildars to under COVID-19 tests in the district

Coronavirus in Chittoor: As a precautionary measure, officials of the Chittoor collectorate on Wednesday issued orders to conduct coronavirus tests for 13 Tahsildars of the district. According to the order, the officials were alerted after a tahsildar from Anantapur district tested COVID-19 positive. Tahsildars under the Red Zones of the district are required to undergo coronavirus testing. Tahsildars from Tirupati Urban, Tirupati Rural, Renigunta, Arupedu, Srikalahasti, Todambedu, Vadamalapet, Puthuru, Nagari, Nindra, Vijayapuram, Narayanavanam and Palamaneru are required to undergo coronavirus tests.

While the center has released a list of the fastest-spreading districts of the coronavirus to be identified as a hotspot. The list included Chittoor district due to 23 positive cases reported in the district. Red zones have been identified in many parts of Tirupati, Renigunta, Nagari, Palamaneru and Srikalahasti. The officials have imposed complete ban on arrival of people into these areas. The medical department is preparing to conduct medical tests for everyone in these areas where there are most number of cases.

District TB Controller Ramesh Babu has said that the collection of corona swabs will be started in the district from Thursday. He said they have set up five Truenat missions at District covid Hospital in Chittoor, 5 at Tirupati Ruia, 3 at Tirupati Veterinary University, 2 at Palamaneru and 2 at Madanapalle. He explained that one mission could test 20 people a day.