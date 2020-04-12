Coronavirus in East Godavari: District collector offers gifts and prizes to those who undergo tests

Coronavirus in East Godavari: As the coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, the government is taking several measures to curb the spread of virus. The government has also launched a door to door survey of the people in the state to identify the corona affected persons. The volunteers are conducting this health survey. Meanwhile, East Godavari District Collector has launched an innovative program to deal with coronavirus cases.

Going into the details, East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has come up with a new plan to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). He offered gifts and cash prizes to the People who have come for tests after suffering dry cough, cold and fever. He said medical workers would come to the home and conduct medical tests if they informed to local medical personnel. He also assured of keeping the names of corona affected persons confidential.

The district collector has said that there would be lucky draw every week to provide gifts such as mixer, grinder, gas stove, cooker and cash prize of Rs.5,500 for five members. As many as 17 coronavirus cases were registered in East Godavari districts till Saturday night, while one was discharged. The overall classes in the state mounted to 405 with six fatal cases.