Coronavirus in Guntur: AP govt to impose curfew in the district from today

The number of corona positive cases has crossed 400 in Andhra Pradesh. According to the government-issued Corona Health Bulletin, the number of corona victims in the state has reached 405. As many as 24 new people we're reported on Saturday alone with 17 in Guntur district, 5 in Kurnool district and none each in Kadapa and Prakasam districts. Of the 405 cases, 11 were discharged and 388 people are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

In Guntur district, 74 people have been infected with the coronavirus. The district administration has taken a crucial decision. District Collector Samuel Anand today announced that a curfew is being imposed throughout the Guntur district from today. It was made clear that the people would not be allowed to come out on any other work, except for medical matters.

All vegetable and essential commodity markets are also closed. Also, the chicken and mutton shops are said to be closed.