Coronavirus in Guntur: Officials decide to implement complete lockdown on a day-by-day basis in the district

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken yet another key decision in the wake of the increasing coronavirus cases. With the growing number of cases in Guntur, the innovative decision was made to contain the virus spread further. Since there is a strict implementation of lockdown, the government is contemplating to deliver the essential commodities based on the numbering system to implement lockdown on day by day basis

The government will provide commodities day-by-day to the people who are confined to homes. The policy will be in force from Tuesday. As per Guntur Urban DIG Ramakrishna, markets and shops will continue to operate on an even number of dates and will remain shut on the odd number dates. The market and shops will reportedly be open from 6am to 9 am on the even number dates. Today is 14th day, which is even number the shops and markets will be opened.

It is made clear that nobody should be seen without masks and said that other than pharmacies and emergency hospitals remaining would remain closed at all times. Government employees and officers are instructed to leave the house between 9 am to 10 am and should return from 5 pm and 6 pm respectively.

The decision has come in the wake of as many as 93 COVID-19 cases being reported in Guntur till Monday. Guntur has topped the list with the highest number of cases followed by the Kurnool 84 while the total number of cases reported in the state are 439 along with seven fatal cases.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to PM over the relaxation to be given to some of the sectors as the 21-day lockdown will be ending today. It remains to be seen, What the Prime Minister would speak today.