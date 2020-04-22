Coronavirus in Guntur: Special officer to be appointed for each Red Zone in the district

With the rapid growth of coronavirus cases in Guntur from last two days, the government has taken all the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nani who held a review on Wednesday announced that the district administration had taken steps to control the corona in addition to the existing regulatory measures. He said that a special officer would be appointed for each red zone area to control the spread of the virus.

The district collector Samuel Anand has said that the authorities are constantly reviewing the situation at Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone areas. "Red Zones are in full restoration, and we are taking steps to contain the spread of the dreadful virus at green zones while the police mechanism is in full swing in implementing the lockdown in Guntur district," the collector said. The collector said there were 26 ventilators and 427 ICU beds at GGH hospital.

The review meeting held at the Guntur Collector's Office was attended by Health Minister Alla Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Collector Samuel Anand, SP and other officials.

Meanwhile, as many as 19 new cases reported in Guntur in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 184 in the district. And the overall state's cases have climbed to 813 with an increase of 56 new cases.