Coronavirus in Kurnool: Officials identify more containment zones as cases spike to 52

Coronavirus in Kurnool: Coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing day by day. The number of cases has skyrocketed over the past two to three days linked with Tablighi Jamaat members who participated in Markaz prayers in Nizamuddin Delhi. As of Sunday, the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state reached 252. In the Kurnool district alone, 53 corona cases were reported.

The district officials were alarmed and declared Kurnool district as a containment zone with which each and every shops will remain closed for next two days. In addition with Kurnool district center, the cities of Nandyala, Kodumuru, Nandikotkur, Banaganapalle, Atmakur, Gadamemulla, Panyam are declared as containment zones.

Of the 56 cases reported in the district, the overwhelming majority are said to be of teenagers. Officials have focused on their family and those closest to them. Steps are being taken to keep them in isolation immediately. All the areas are divided into four sectors and medical teams are conducting medical tests for all the residents. Spraying insecticide chemicals in those areas keeps the surroundings clean.