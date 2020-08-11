Coronavirus in Kurnool: Probe ordered into 'mishandling' of Covid positive patient

Coronavirus in Kurnool: Following the allegations with regard to mishandling of a woman Covid patient at Kurnool government general hospital, district collector G Veera Pandian has ordered an immediate probe into the matter. On Sunday late night, a 75-year-old woman Kondamma, native of Nehru Nagar village in Gospadu mandal, who was tested positive for Covid-19, was picked up by a 108 ambulance to be admitted in Kurnool government general hospital. But the ambulance staff has left her on the premises of the hospital instead shifting her to the concerned ward. As it was raining at the time, the abandoned elderly woman was totally drenched for at least one hour in front of ward.



However, she was assisted to the ward by some other patients that were present at the moment. The news has gone viral on social media and the collector responding to the incident has ordered a probe on Monday. He directed the officials concerned to immediately submit a comprehensive report on the issue. He also directed to take immediate action against those neglected staff. Speaking to media, hospital superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy said that Kondamma was taken to the hospital by 108 ambulance staff but unfortunately they dropped her at the entrance of ward without handing her to the ward staff.

He said action against concerned persons would be initiated soon. The hospital superintendent said the patient was in a healthy state and her condition is also stable. The patient is being extended treatment with oxygen, added Dr Narendranath Reddy.