Coronavirus in Vijayawada: CP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visits red zone areas, urges people to be vigilant

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao who visited red zone areas in the city on Friday has said that 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Krishna district. He said that the strict measures are being taken to avoid contain the spread of the virus in the district especially at old Rajarajeswara Peta where the most number of corona cases reported.

According to CP, out of 25 positive cases four were of foreign returnees, one was transmitted case while seventeen cases were linked to Tablighi Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin, Delhi and remaining three were affected from other sources. He said special attention was given to the red zone areas.

He said that Bhavani Puram, Sanath Nagar, Budhus Nagar, Ranigari Gardens, Payakapuram and Old Rajarajeswari Peta area were declared as red zone and banned from movement and . the rest of the areas are allowed to move out by maintaining social distancing.

On the other hand, the CP has made clear that the organizations who wants to supply food to the public are entitled to take prior permission from control room set up at corporation office. The CP also advised the people of Red Zone areas to form committees to be able to contact with the authorities. He also urged the people to support government in fighting coronavirus.