Coronavirus in Visakhapatnam: Village volunteers hosts party breaking lockdown rules

As the coronavirus positive cases have been on rise in the state, the police have tightened the lockdown rules and taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus. Yet some people seem to be not following the rules and police are registering cases and seizing the vehicles. In the meanwhile, some volunteers in Visakhapatnam district had broke the lockdown rules by hosting a party.

Volunteer of Etikoppaka of Elamanchili Mandal of Visakhapatnam district hosted a party to other volunteers on the occasion of his son's birthday. 11 people went to dinner in the mango yard violating the lockdown rules. The crowd gathered and had a party, which was recorded on mobile.

Volunteers party videos and photos have gone viral on social media. A case has been registered against 11 village volunteers after the police have came to know the issue. A similar incident happened recently in Srikakulam district where village volunteers and village secretariat employees hosted a party.

On the other hand, the state has recorded 813 coronavirus positive cases till Wednesday with 24 fatal cases and 120 persons have recovered from virus.