Coronavirus tally reaches 23,000-mark in Visakhapatnam

Coronavirus in Visakhapatnam: The number of coronavirus positive cases has seen an unusual surge in Visakhapatnam district as the tally reaches 23,000-mark as on Thursday.



With 931 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the total reached 22,929 in the district.

In what seems to be a major relief, 16,468 patients recovered from the infection and got discharged from hospitals.

However, the district reported six more deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 156. There are 6,305 active cases in the district at present. Very active clusters are 149, active clusters 243 and dormant clusters 459. De notified clusters are 98 in the district. After lifting the lockdown very active and very active clusters are on the rise across the district, including core areas of the city.

However, the exercise of filling up posts in Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, (VIMS) is yet to take shape. Patients who got admitted to VIMS look forward to improved treatment.

Meanwhile, employees in several government departments test positive for coronavirus. A sense of insecurity prevails in government offices as many get affected due to the infection.

In view of the increasing number of cases, the district authorities have intensified testing in various departments.

In the last 12 days, the district recorded 11,000 coronavirus positive cases.