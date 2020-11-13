Coronavirus update: 1593 cases registered in Andhra Pradesh, tally mounts to 8,51,298

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been decreasing after witnessing more cases. In the latest health bulletin released by government on Friday, as many as 80,737 corona tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 1593 new cases were registered and 10 people lost their lives. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the state so far to 8,51,298. While the death toll including the latest deaths has reached, 6,847.

In the last 24 hours, 2,178 victims have fully recovered taking the total number of recovered people in the state to 8,24,189. There are currently 20,262 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, 90,21,225 corona samples have been tested in the state so far, according to the Department of Health bulletin.



According to district wise data, East Godavari registered 259 new cases followed by Guntur 202, West Godavari 188, Krishna with 202 cases, Chittoor 225, Anantapur 105, Visakapatnam 80, Kadapa 43, Nellore 93, Prakasam 51, Vizianagaram 42, Srikakulam 58 and Kurnool 45 respectively.



