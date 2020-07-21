Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 4944 new cases and 62 deaths in Andhra, tally at 58,668

Amaravati: As many as 4944 persons in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 58,668. At least 62 persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic, taking the toll to 758 as on Monday, according to the bulletin released by the medical and health department. Out of the total 62 deaths on Tuesday, Ten East Godavari, nine in Visakhapatnam, 8 in Chittoor, 7 in Srikakulam, 6 each in Anantapur and West Godavari, 5 each in Prakasam and Guntur, 4, one each in Kadapa and Vizianagaram.

West Godavari with 624 positive cases emerged as highest in the last 24 hours followed by Guntur 577 positive cases, Chittoor 560, East Godavari 534, Kurnool 515, Anantapur 458, Krishna 424, Kadapa 322, Visakhapatnam 230, Vizianagaram 210, Nellore 197, Prakasam 171, Srikakulam 133 respectively.

Out of the total 53,724 positive cases, 32,336 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and 25,574 got discharged and 758 died. While 1232 people got discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centres in the State.



