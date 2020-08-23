Coronavirus Update: 7895 New Cases Reported In Andhra Pradesh, Tally Moves To 3,53,111

The State reported 7895 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of Sunday morning. The tally has gone up to 3,53,111 and the death toll increased to 3282. The number of active cases drastically increased and as of Sunday, 260087 patients have been treated along with 7449 recoveries on Sunday and 89,742 people still under treatment.

Meanwhile, 93 people died within 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 3282. In the last 24 hours, 16 died in Nellore, 13 in West Godavari, 11 in Chittoor, 10 in Kurnool, 9 in Prakasam, 8 in Kadapa, 6 in Srikakulam, 5 in Visakhapatnam, 4 in East Godavari and 3 in Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, 2 in Vizianagaram.

On the other hand, as per the district-wise data, East Godavari recorded the highest number of 1256 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours followed by Nellore 984, Chittoor 934, Prakasam 925, Kurnool 685, West Godavari 671, Guntur 507, Visakhapatnam 451, Kadapa 448, Srikakulam 227, Vizianagaram 200, Krishna 142 respectively. According to health bulletin released on Sunday 46,712, Coronavirus samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh as of Sunday.



