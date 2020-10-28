Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh registers 2949 new cases and 18 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has yet again hiked in Wednesday after a drastic fall for last couple of days. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 2949 new Coronavirus cases reported as on Wednesday morning taking the total tally to 814774 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 18 deaths with three in Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, two each in Chittoor and East Godavari and Prakasam, one in Visakhapatnam and Prakasam.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 781509 including 3609 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 26,622 till Tuesday morning. The state has so far conducted 77,72,681 tests including 77,028 in the last 24 hours.

According to district wise data, West Godavari registered 492 cases followed by East Godavari 417, Guntur 421, Chittoor 315, Krishna 457, Anantapur 192, Kadapa 193, Visakhapatnam 114, Prakasam 99, Nellore 76, Srikakulam 74, Vizianagaram 67, Kurnool 32,



