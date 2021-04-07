Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 2331 new cases and eleven deaths, tally mounts to 9,13,274

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been increased from the last two weeks with the outbreak of second wave. The state health department has released the bulletin on the cases over the last twenty four hours as on Tuesday morning.

As many as 1941 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,13,274 cases. Coming to fatalities, eleven more deaths reported till Wednesday morning by which the total deaths mounts to 7262.

Meanwhile, the recoveries stands at 8,92,736 including 853 on and active cases mounts to 13,276. The district wise date confirms that Guntur tops the list with 368 new cases followed by Krishna 327 and Visakhapatnam 298

On the other hand, the state has conducted 1.52 crore tests till day including 31,812 in the last twenty four hours. The vaccination program has begun in the state and state government is planning to complete the vaccination process in next three months.