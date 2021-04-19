Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 6582 new positive cases and 22 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing at an alarming rate with more than 5000 cases per day thus increase in the active cases. According to the state health bulletin released by the government on Wednesday, as many as 6582 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Sunday morning.

The total number of cases have mounted to 9,62,037 cases. While the death toll has rose to 7410 with 22 deaths on a single day. Chittoor district has been witnessing more deaths since last week.

Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing with 2343 more people recovered in the state till Sunday, which takes the total recoveries to 9,09,941 and the active cases stands at 44,686

The state has so far conducted 1.57 crore tests including 35,922 tests in the last twenty four hours. Going into the district wise data, Chittoor has topped the list reporting 1171 cases followed by 912 in Srikakulam and 804 in Guntur.

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted the review meeting over increasing coronavirus cases in the state and directed the officials to take all measures to control the spread of coronavirus.








