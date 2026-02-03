INDIAWOOD event in B’luru from Feb 26

Hyderabad: The 26th edition of the biennia event INDIAWOOD 2026 will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from February 26 to March 2. Organised by NürnbergMesse India, the show is set to attract woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry players.

The event is further supported by EUMABOIS, the European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers.

Set to be the largest edition in its history, the sshow will host over 1,000 brands from more than 50 countries, welcome 90,000 industry professionals, and span 85,000 sqm of exhibition space, marking a 15 per cent growth over the previous edition. The scale and diversity of participation reflect strong global confidence in India’s manufacturing capabilities and align with the country’s Viksit Bharat vision, where advanced manufacturing, exports and global integration are key growth drivers.