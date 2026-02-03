‘Corrupt’ KCR can’t be father of Telangana: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, strongly countering claims of some BRS leaders who project KCR as ‘Father of Telangana state’.

Referring to certain leaders projecting themselves as freedom fighters, Revanth Reddy said it was inappropriate to compare them with Mahatma Gandhi. “When minor police notices are issued, they ask whether notices can be served on the ‘Father of the Telangana state’. Gandhiji sacrificed power and ultimately gave his life to the bullets of evil men. What sacrifices has this self-proclaimed father of the state made?” he asked.

Speaking after presenting Ravi Narayana Reddy National Award to Justice B Sudharshan Reddy here, the Chief Minister said there was no Telangana activist who did not face hardships during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime.

“How can a person who neglected the people of Telangana and tortured Telangana activists become the father of the state?” he questioned. He also alleged that phone-tapping indeed took place during KCR’s regime and said the former chief minister must answer for it.

Revanth Reddy further questioned KCR on how his family accumulated many farmhouses and businesses worth thousands of crores. A person who accumulated wealth through corrupt means can’t be father of Telangana, he alleged. “BRS leaders committed several mistakes. How can anyone say they will commit crimes and yet not be questioned? In a democracy, inquiry is mandatory when one chooses an illegal path,” he said.

Highlighting the sacrifices of genuine Telangana activists, Revanth Reddy cited Prof. M Kodandaram, who united activists and led the movement. “Was he not a Telangana protagonist? Was it not during your rule that his doors were broken and he was arrested? Did you remember Telangana protagonists then?” he asked, adding that police notices and questioning could not be equated with oppression.

The Chief Minister also referred to activists like Ravi Narayana Reddy, who, he said, lost everything for the cause of Telangana. “Those who accumulated positions and assets worth thousands of crores cannot claim to be activists,” he remarked.

Criticising the BRS leadership for blaming the people for their electoral defeat, Revanth Reddy said democracy does not permit such arrogance.

“If people reject you, you must introspect. Had you accepted your mistakes gracefully, at least some dignity would have been preserved. Saying that the people made a mistake by defeating BRS reflects a dangerous mindset,” he said.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chief Minister said that in a democracy, those who choose the wrong path must face investigation. He pointed out that leaders like former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren had faced police inquiries in the past and asserted that no one was above the law.

“We are not divine beings. The era of medieval emperors who equated their suffering with that of the kingdom is over. In a democracy, those who commit mistakes must face investigation,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also said that the SIT had served notices in the phone-tapping case as wrongdoing had taken place. “How can anyone demand that the SIT conduct an inquiry by visiting wherever KCR stays? Everyone is equal before the law and must answer for the mistakes committed,” the Chief Minister asserted.