Coronavirus update: AP reports 10,175 new cases, 68 deaths, tally mounts to 5,37,687

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing daily with more than 10,000 cases every day. Yet again 10,175 new Coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday. In the latest bulletin released by the state medical and health department, 72,229people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 10,175 new cases were reported, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,37,687.

Coronavirus deaths in the state also rose with another 68 new deaths taking the total number of corona deaths across the state to 4,634 with 9 each in Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore, seven each in Krishna and Prakasam, six in Anantapur, five each in East Godavari and West Godavari, four each in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, two in Guntur and one in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the number of discharges, which had been rising over the past few days, dropped sharply on Thursday with 10,040 completely recovering from the coronavirus and discharged. Of the total 5,37,687 positive cases registered across the state, 4,35,647 were discharged and 97,338 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is rapidly spreading in East Godavari district with 72,497 positive cases being reported, the highest in the state so far.











