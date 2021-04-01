Coronavirus update: AP reports 1272 new cases and three deaths, active cases mount to 8142

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is steadily increasing. Among the 31,808 tests performed in the past 24 hours, 1271 new positive corona cases were confirmed and three deaths one each Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Guntur which takes the total deaths to 7220. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect.

The total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 9,03,260. Meanwhile, in a single day, 464 people have fully recovered in the state with which the number of people recoveries in the state has reached 8,87,898 Currently, there are 8142 active cases in the state, according to the health ministry.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 285 cases followed by Guntur 279 and Visakhapatnam 189.







