Corporate companies told to focus on public utility activities

Srikalahasti: Electrosteel Castings Limited (ECL), a global leader in Ductile Iron Pipes and Fittings, hosted an event to felicitate the beneficiaries on their successful completion of skill-training programmes in Srikalahasti on Tuesday.

The training was provided in the three notable CSR initiatives of the company – Tailoring & Fashion Designing, Computer Literacy and Urja Abhiyaan.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and the ECL team took part in the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector felt that the corporate companies should take up public utility activities as part of the CSR initiative. The Chief Minister has been taking steps to provide self-employment programmes and employment opportunities in various companies for the youth based on skill development. The ECL should also focus on this aspect and provide training to the youth.

Executive Director of Srikalahasthi Works, Suresh Khandelwal, said that the core objective of their CSR initiatives was to improve livelihood, health, enhance women empowerment and facilitate self-employment for the community in Srikalahasti and surrounding regions.

Senior General Manager, Srikalahasthi Works, Dorairauj said that Electrosteel has a proud tradition of giving back to society through its CSR initiatives. They believe that a skilled workforce is vital for the livelihood of the local population.

At the event, the annual CSR report showcasing the company’s various social initiatives was also presented to the District Collector. A gynaecologist facility at the company’s OPD centre to facilitate medical support for pregnant women in nearby villages and a beautician course at ECL’s Skill Development Centre was also inaugurated.