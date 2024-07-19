Corruption becomes normal at sub-registrar offices

Srikakulam: Corruptpr actices are rampant at different sub-registrar offices (SROs) across the district. There are a total 15 SROs are in the erstwhile Srikakulam district. People are depending on these SROs to get register various documents like sale, gift, partition, lease, rectification, relinquishment of right and mortgage deeds and marriages, firms and societies. They would also provide various services like Encumbrance Certificates (EC), market value certificates, public copies, search and verification reports.

Collecting excess amounts for registration of deeds and services has become a norm in SROs. For registration of various deeds and documents and also to provide services, the government fixed prescribed fee. For example, to get EC for 29 years period a fee of Rs300 is prescribed but at some SROs one has to shell out Rs 500and more based on the urgency of customer. For public copy, the prescribed fee is Rs400but at some SROs Rs600 and more is collected. For registration of sale deeds, partition deeds, etc., based on the required documents, link deeds and supportive deeds, huge amountsof Rs15,000and more is being collected apart from the government fixed fee through middlemen and document writers.

A person from Chinthada village in Srikakulam Rural approached SRO Amadalavalasa for registration of rectification deed where the officials and staff demanded Rs25,000. Unable to pay the amount, the person registered his deed at Ponduru SRO. At Kasibugga SRO too people are being forced to shell out huge amounts as bribes every day. A number of complaints have been made to higher-ups on the corruption at the SROs following which district registrar is conducting surprize inspections at Kasibugga andMandasa SROs.