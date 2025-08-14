Counting Underway in Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC By-elections

The counting of votes for the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections has commenced at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Kadapa.

In Pulivendula, the vote counting is taking place in a single round across 10 tables, while the Ontimitta by-election will be counted over three rounds, also on 10 tables. Each table is staffed with one supervisor and two counting assistants.

Around 100 personnel are on duty, including 30 supervisors, 60 counting assistants, three assistant statistical officers, and additional staff. Police have set up security arrangements at the counting centre, and officials expect the results to be announced by noon.

Voter turnout was notably high, with 74 percent recorded in Pulivendula and 86 percent in Ontimitta. The YSRCP has boycotted the counting process, alleging that the elections were conducted in a biased manner. The primary competition is between candidates from the TDP and YSRCP in both constituencies.