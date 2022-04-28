Couple attempts suicide as their complaint was not taken in Visakhapatnam

A family has committed suicide on the suspicion that the police are acting in favour of rivals without taking their complaint. The details are as follows. Srihari, a resident of GVMAC 7th Ward Vambe Colony, runs a MEE Seva service center. He is also a journalist for a magazine. A local girl's engagement took place on the 22nd of this month and someone informed the police that it was supposed to be a wedding due to which police came and took action.



Meanwhile, the girl's relatives got into an altercation with Srihari, who thought that he was the reason for the termination of the engagement. Srihari informed the police about this where he was said that if a complaint is lodged, a case will be registered and action will be taken. The girl's relatives lodged a complaint against Srihari's family alleging that they had been mistreated and the police registered a case. Srihari and his wife committed suicide on Wednesday, alleging that they had given priority to their opponents' complaint and set aside their complaint.

They were identified in a timely manner and rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Upon learning of the matter, Visakha North ACP CH Srinivasa Rao visited the victims. He explained that the police would register cases as per the law and investigate and take further action against the accused.

Referring to the same, PM Palem police station CI Ravi Kumar said that the case was under investigation and that the police would not do as the complainants said and would only do so as per the rules. He said that both the plaintiffs had received and wanted to know the cause of the allegations as much as the accused in the complaint.