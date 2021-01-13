Couple commits suicide after losing money in high-interest debt trap in West Godavari

In a shocking incident, a couple had poisoned their one-year-old son to death and later they too consumed the poison and committed suicide after losing money in the name of high-interest rate. The incident took place on Tuesday at Kumudavalli in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district. According to police, Cheede Parashuram (45) and Dhanasavitri (30) are farmers on Tuesday morning, the couple along with their son Nagavenkata Srinivas went to a cassava garden near Kumudavalli and took the final plunge. The three appeared to be died as soon as the relatives came there after receiving WhatsApp messages.

In Dhanasavitri's native Attili, a woman named Chodishetti Haima was making money and trading on interest. With her acquaintance with Dhanasavitri, Haima asked Dhanasavitri a loan of Rs 9 lakh promising high interest. In this backdrop, Dhanasavitri took money at low interest from acquaintances and believed that she would pay interest at the rate of Rs. 5. Thus, Haima, who has collected more than Rs 25 lakh from the relatives of the Dhanasavitri couple has moved IP.

Upon learning of this, Dhanasavitri's relatives put intense pressure on her to return the money. Chodishetti Haima is reported to have collected more than Rs. 1 crore. Haima is said for have trapped by constable from Eluru and have left the town with his IP at his suggestion. Police have registered a case of the suspicious death.