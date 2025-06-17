Live
Couple killed after a min van crashes into roadside shop in Nellore
A mini-van caused chaos in Brahmaswaram village, within the Dutthaluru mandal of Nellore district, after it lost control and collided with a roadside shop. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a couple, identified as Venkateshwarlu and Swarnalatha, tragically lost their lives at the scene of the accident.
If the reports are to be believed, the mini-van appeared to be travelling at high speed before veering off the road and crashing into the shop, causing extensive damage to the property and leaving onlookers in shock.
The police services arrived promptly, but unfortunately, the couple was pronounced dead upon their arrival. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and more details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.
This tragic accident has sent ripples of sorrow through the local community, with many expressing their condolences to the families affected by this devastating loss.