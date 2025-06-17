  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Couple killed after a min van crashes into roadside shop in Nellore

Couple killed after a min van crashes into roadside shop in Nellore
x
Highlights

A mini-van caused chaos in Brahmaswaram village, within the Dutthaluru mandal of Nellore district, after it lost control and collided with a roadside shop.

A mini-van caused chaos in Brahmaswaram village, within the Dutthaluru mandal of Nellore district, after it lost control and collided with a roadside shop. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a couple, identified as Venkateshwarlu and Swarnalatha, tragically lost their lives at the scene of the accident.

If the reports are to be believed, the mini-van appeared to be travelling at high speed before veering off the road and crashing into the shop, causing extensive damage to the property and leaving onlookers in shock.

The police services arrived promptly, but unfortunately, the couple was pronounced dead upon their arrival. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and more details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

This tragic accident has sent ripples of sorrow through the local community, with many expressing their condolences to the families affected by this devastating loss.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick