Couple Killed in Firecracker Explosion
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Konaseema district witnessed a tragic incident on Monday when a couple lost their lives in an explosion at Vilasa village of Ainavilli mandal.
According to police, Kancherla Srinivas (55) and his wife Seethamahalakshmi (50) had taken out explosive materials that were stored at their house since last year. They were preparing firecrackers for sale ahead of Diwali when the explosives suddenly went off.
The impact of the blast brought down the walls of the house, burying the couple under the debris. Both of them died on the spot.
P. Gannavaram police and revenue officials rushed to the spot, removed the bodies from the rubble, and shifted them to the hospital for post-mortem. Konaseema district SP Rahul Meena inspected the site of the accident.