COVID-19: Chandrababu advises YS Jagan to use RTGS system to monitor foreign returnees

The former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday tweeted asking the AP government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to use Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Naidu in his tweet has said that the RTGS would help likewise it has done at the time of HudHud cyclone and Godavari Pushkaras in dealing the chaos. RTGS would help in tracking the foreign returnees efficiently, Naidu added.

తిత్లీ తుఫాను, కృష్ణా పుష్కరాల సమయంలో అద్భుత పనితీరు కనపరచిన ఈ ఆర్టీజీ వ్యవస్థ రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రశంసలను సైతం పొందింది. అయితే వైసీపీ ప్రభుత్వం వచ్చాక దీన్ని కొన్ని సేవలకే పరిమితం చేసారు. ఇలాంటి విపత్తు వేళ ఈ వ్యవస్థను పూర్తిస్థాయిలో ఉపయోగించుకుంటే బాగుంటుందని ప్రజలు భావిస్తున్నారు pic.twitter.com/3nQpTdxUIx — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) March 30, 2020

"It is also possible to monitor all the statewide activities by RTGS that keeps an eye on what is happening in the state from the secretariat, " Chandrababu opined.

Chandrababu is the one who brought this system and used the services extensively during his reign. However, it is worth noting that there has been no usage of the RTGS system ever since the Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as chief minister of the state.