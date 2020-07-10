Covid-19 tests increased to 5,500 per day in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration is gradually increasing the Covid-19 tests and so far the number of tests crossed 1.26 lakh and the medical and health department is releasing the test report within 24 hours. Number of tests being conducted in Vijayawada and other parts of the district is also increased to 5500 per day. So far, 2095 were tested positive. Total active cases in the district by Thursday are 725 and 1297 persons discharged from the Covid-19 hospitals after the treatment. A total of 73 persons lost their lives due to Covid-19 pandemic.



The district administration has set up Covid-19 hospitals at GGH, Pinnamaneni Siddhartha medical college in Gannavaram and Nimra college in Ibrahimpatnam. Besides, quarantine centres also opened in different parts of the district for the convenience of Coronavirus infected persons.

District collector Md Imtiaz on Thursday conducted videoconference with the officials and reviewed the Covid-19 tests conducted in the district and services rendered to the Coronavirus patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said more than 5500 Covid-19 tests are conducted in the district per day and samples are collected from e-Masq mobile testing centres, Primary Health Centres and CM Health Centres.

He said Covid-19 centre was arranged at the Bishop Azaraiah school to conduct X-ray, ECG, blood tests to the patients. He said the staff at the Bishop Azaraiah centre will give suggestions for home isolation or the hospital basing on the intensity of the case. The Collector instructed the doctors to conduct tests and give medical assistance to the patients who are in home isolation in their respective areas.

Thousands of people are visiting the mobile Covid-19 testing centres arranged in Vijayawada, Jaggaiahpet, Ibrahimpatnam, Machllipatnam and Nuzvid.

When these centres started about two weeks ago the district administration decided to conduct at least 2000 tests per day. Now, the tests gradually increased to 5500 per day as people are coming forward to go for the Covid-19 tests and voluntarily visiting the PHCs, government hospitals and other centres.