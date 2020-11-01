Covid awareness rally flagged off in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu flagged off the candlelight rally here on Saturday on the occasion of culmination of a week-long awareness programme on 'Self-protection from the still spreading Covid pandemic.'

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Chandrudu observed that we have not done away totally with the virus and that the crucial message was 'self-protection' and that every citizen needs to protect himself from the virus by mandatorily following Covid norms of social distancing, wearing of face mask and sanitising of hands and washing of feet.

If the citizens have a negligent attitude, they would pay for it. Social responsibility lies in protecting self and thereby curb the spread of the virus.

Although we have succeeded in bringing down positive cases and even corona deaths, the virus would boomerang if one was apathetic and takes safety for granted. The Covid containment measures were still in place and there should be no room for complacency, the collector said.

Joint collector A Siri, municipal commissioner P V V S Murthy and RDO Bushan Reddy participated.