Covid Cases Rising in Andhra Pradesh

AMRAVATI: Andhra Pradesh, which had seen a downward curve in Covid positive cases from the second half of July, is once again witnessing a rise in cases. According to official figures in the last 24 hours, 2,058 new Covid-19 positive cases have been registered in the State.

East Godavari district continues to top in number of cases. In the last 24 hours, 364 cases have been reported from this district alone. In Krishna district, 325 new cases have been reported.

The Government hospital in this district is displaying that over 60 per cent of ICU and oxygen beds are full.

Following the surge in the cases, district authorities have imposed a lockdown from 2 pm to 6 am in Veerulapadu mandal and Kantalapalli village in the district. The other districts where a surge in cases has been recorded are Anantapur 334, Prakasam 142 and West Godavari district 127.