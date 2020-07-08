Covid cases skyrocket in Chittoor

Tirupati: The spike in Covid-19 positive cases is not giving any relief for the past 20 days with the graph showing steep upward trend only.



During last one-week, the cases were going unabated crossing more than 100 cases daily on an average. On Sunday, the district witnessed a surge with 212 cases, which was the highest since the first case is reported.

Crossing the 212 cases record, the district has set a new record with 261 cases on Tuesday in which Tirupati account for 90 cases followed by district headquarters Chittoor with 41 cases.

The district tally has crossed 2300. On Sunday, 112 cases are reported in Tirupati in which more than 40 cases are linked with Tirumala as security personnel, TTD employees and others were tested positive.

The district is having containment clusters in 61 out 66 mandals now, with each mandal is having them different numbers. Tirupati city is having more than 40 such clusters while Tirupati rural is having around 20. Chittoor city is having about 25 clusters.

The cases in Tirupati city have been skyrocketing for the past few days and reached 522 cases till Tuesday. The fear of Covid-19 was increasing among people in the city and they were rushing to seek medical care and undergoing testing process. However, several people were not even wearing masks properly.

"Even educated people are ignoring the importance of wearing masks. When people are not following certain precautionary steps, there was little for the government and officials to do," commented a doctor.

A Professor said, "Police should act tough in controlling the people without face masks or else the risk would be even more dangerous as WHO has been confirming that Covid-19 is also an airborne disease."

Speaking to The Hans India on the increasing number of cases, the District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah said that there were signs of community spread of the disease. Since the death rate is very low, no need to panic about the increasing number of cases and it may even go up further. However, he advised the people to follow all precautionary measures suggested by the government for their own safety as well as that of the society.