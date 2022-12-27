Covid control room to be set up in Tirupati in 2 days

Tirupati/Rayachoti: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the officials to set up a Covid control room at the Collectorate within two days. The staff should work round-the-clock in three shifts.

Addressing a preparatory meeting on Covid here on Monday, he said that the nodal officers appointed to tackle various aspects of Covid-19 should work with great responsibility and save the lives of the people.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari and DCHS Dr Prabhavathi, nodal officers and other officials attended the meeting. The Collector asked the DM&HO to form a team with Covid-19 nodal officers to act instantly on the government orders from time to time.

The APMSIDC EE has to examine the oxygen pipelines and see that they should be in good working condition.

As part of the preparations, mock drills should be conducted on Tuesday at 10 CHCs, 2 area hospitals, Ruia and SVIMS and ESI hospitals and the complete information has to be provided in the prescribed format. The DM&HO should take steps to make a 50 bedded Covid care centre immediately.

Additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, Deputy DM&HO Dr Sudha Rani, Dr Yugandhar, DIO Dr Santha Kumari, SVIMS hospital medical superintendent Dr Ram, Ruia hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Suneel, municipal health officer Dr Hari Krishna and others attended the meeting.In Rayachoti of Annamayya district, collector P S Girisha conducted a review meeting with officials and directed them to ensure all precautionary measures to prevent spread of Covid new variant BF-7. Speaking on the occasion, he said keeping in view the past experiences, the officials should act very careful as there was a possibility of spreading BF-7 due to entry of people into the district from abroad. The collector directed the DM&HO Dr G. Kondaiah to ensure a comprehensive action plan related to providing infrastructure facilities and emergency services like beds and oxygen cylinders, medicines and manpower available in the existing Covid-19 hospitals in the district. He directed him to ensure at least 5 isolation beds at every Primary Health Centre for emergency need.

He also ordered them to create awareness among the public over compulsory wearing of mask when they are going out for some works. DCHS Dr Chandrasekhar, medical department staff and others were preent.